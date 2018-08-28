Sleep Insights in Batavia completes Sleep Center expansion

Press release:

Sleep Insights, a local sleep medicine practice, is now offering testing at their Batavia sleep center.

The sleep center provides board-certified sleep physician appointments (ages 5+), home sleep apnea testing, overnight/daytime sleep testing and CPAP services. They are the only sleep medicine practice in Batavia and the surrounding area to comprehensively offer all these services all at one location. Sleep Insights is neither owned by nor affiliated with a hospital system.

In January, Sleep Insights moved into 47A Batavia City Centre and has been remodeling ever since: new interior paint, exterior lit signs, and the creative use of space for patient appointments and sleep testing offers a welcoming environment. The bedrooms resemble upscale hotel rooms with cable TV, WiFi, and sinks.

A small snack and beverage area is available, as is curbside parking for testing patients.

“We want people to feel relaxed and comfortable at our practice, particularly our overnight/daytime testing patients,” said Dr. Jacob Dominik, Sleep Insights’ medical director.

In addition, Dr. Kenneth Murray, a board-certified sleep specialist and neurologist, joined Sleep Insights and began seeing patients at the Batavia location in response to patient demand.

“We’ve seen a steady increase of new patients since we opened here, so that tells there was an unmet need,” noted Dr. Dominik, “People come to us for all types of sleep issues and questions. Testing isn’t always needed, so that definitely shouldn’t deter people from seeking help.”

People go to a sleep specialist when they aren’t regularly waking up and feeling refreshed or when they suspect they have a sleep disorder, such as obstructive sleep apnea, shift work disorder, insomnia or parasomnias such as sleep walking, nightmares or sleep paralysis. Many patients are referred by their healthcare provider or dentist, but patients can self-refer to Sleep Insights for a physician appointment.

Their new location provides a soothing, upscale environment with expanded room for CPAP supplies and support from a Registered Respiratory Therapist. Their phone number is 585.219.4330. New patient appointments are available and no healthcare provider referral is needed.

About Sleep Insights

Founded in 2005, Sleep Insights is a regional, comprehensive sleep medicine practice offering consultative, diagnostic testing and sleep therapy services. Sleep Insights is an independent sleep center, not owned by or affiliated with a hospital. The company’s main site is in Rochester, with 10 locations throughout Central and Western New York.