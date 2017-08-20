Online News. Community Views.

August 20, 2017 - 9:08pm

Some kind of injured hawk is reportedly perched on a fence at the Ontario Service Center

posted by Billie Owens in news, wildlife, Le Roy, DEC.

Some sort of injured hawk is reportedly perched on the fence at 8700 Vallance Road, Le Roy, at the Ontario Service Center. A Trooper is on scene and will handle, pending the response, in approximately an hour or so, of a representative from the State Department of Environmental Conservation.

Initially, the injured fowl was thought to be an eaglet or turkey vulture.

UPDATE 9:38 p.m.: A trooper says he's unable to locate the bird, which was reported from a passerby on the Thruway. 

