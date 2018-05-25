Local Matters

May 25, 2018 - 4:25pm

Special Memorial Day message from Assemblyman Steve Hawley

posted by Billie Owens in steve hawley, Memorial Day, veterans, armed forces, news.

Press release:

“This Monday is dedicated to the countless men and women who have given their lives to protect our freedom and way of life," said Assemblyman Steve Hawley in a special Memorial Day message today. "The American dream is uniquely cherished and we owe our gratitude to the veterans who courageously defended it throughout our nation’s history.

“As a veteran, son of a World War Two veteran and member of the Assembly’s Veterans Affairs Committee for many years, our servicemen and servicewomen have always held a special place in my heart and are an inspiration for me to keep fighting in Albany.

“As you are enjoying this special day with family and friends, I ask that you take a moment to reflect on those who have given their lives so future generations can live free and thank a veteran in your life for their service. Lastly, always remember to be safe and responsible when driving but, most importantly, have a happy Memorial Day!”

