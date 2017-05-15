Spring cleaning? Volunteers for Animals wants your good junk for big June garage sale, but no clothes or TVs

Items are now being accepted at the Genesee County Animal Shelter for the Volunteers for Animals' big annual garage sale next month to benefit homeless pets.

NO CLOTHES OR TVs will be accepted!

Drop off items at the shelter, located at 3841 W. Main Street Road, Batavia, during its hours of operation:

Monday -- 1 to 3 p.m.

Tuesday -- 1 to 3 p.m.

Wednesday -- 1 to 3 and 7 to 9 p.m.

Thursday -- CLOSED

Friday -- 1 to 3 p.m.

Saturday -- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday 1 to 3 p.m.

The garage sale will take place at The Storage Mall, located at 3566 W. Main Street Road, Batavia, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, June 15-17.

All proceeds go to aid shelter animals.