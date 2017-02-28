St. James in Batavia hosts 23rd annual Friday Lenten Fish Fry starting March 3 through April 7

The 23rd annual Lenten Fish Fry will be held each Friday beginning March 3 and running through April 7 at St. James Episcopal Church. It is located at 405 E. Main St. in Batavia.

Choose baked or fried fish, French fries or baked potato, coleslaw or apple sauce, and enjoy homemade desserts.

Cost is $9 fish fry; $4 for dessert; $1 per beverage.

Take-outs available starting at 4:30; Eat-in starting at 5 p.m.

St. James congregants are especially pleased to welcome St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Le Roy and St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Stafford as their partners.

All are welcome!