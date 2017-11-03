St. Jerome Guild's annual 'Noel Nook' is tomorrow in the Gift Shop at Jerome Center

Press release:

The St. Jerome Guild Inc. annual "Noel Nook" will take place at the Gift Shop located at the Jerome Center at 16 Bank St., Batavia, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4.

All customers will enjoy a 10-percent discount on their entire order, some exclusions apply. The Guild, a not-for-profit volunteer organization has been serving the healthcare community for decades and this year, we are celebrating our 100th Anniversary!

Enjoy punch and cookies and browse our Christmas and holiday inventory in the Shop and in the huge backroom "Nook" of Snowbabies, Jim Shore figurines, Santas, snowmen; artificial trees and glittered stars; holiday wreaths and sprays, hundreds of elegant and country tree ornaments similar to Pottery Barn and primitive art of tin and wood; canvas art, throws, centerpieces, potpourri, and scented McCall candles, battery-operated candles, candle warmers, frosted lamps, night lights, angels and religious items.

New this year are items from Stonewall Kitchen -- jams, jellies, grilling sauces and dessert toppings -- which are now carried in the shop.

Written expressions are featured on wall art, pillows, and kitchen towels. We also carry a popular variety of wooden walking sticks. Healthcare providers can enjoy stylish lanyards with an assortment of clip-on jewelry. Gift cards are available.

If you like to shop at Giftology then you will find bar accessories of wine stoppers, Corkcicles and Corkcicles beverage cups, "Pilsner Chillers," fruit infusers, and eclectic and new designed metal wine caddies depicting doctors, golfers, nurses, firefighters, musicians, athletes, and gardeners, etc., at a more reasonable price. If you like Anthropologie then you will love our home goods including, aprons, serving pieces, spatulas, mugs, and popular maps.

We feature a variety of brightly-colored holiday florals and wall hangings; Charles Viancini silicone casserole and baking lids, matching aprons, magnets and stoppers.

’Tis the season to wear our ponchos and shawls, in many patterns, along woven glittered caplets, fur-trimmed hats, gorgeous scarves, headbands and gloves. We continue to carry our selection of purses, wristlets and wallets and our "Jerome Collection" jewelry include: semi-precious stone necklaces, necklace sets, bracelets, earrings, and watches. We feature Lottie Dotties, a popular line of reasonably priced silver plate attractive rings, bracelets, earrings, and necklaces. Dotties are magnetic of birthstones, pearls, beveled glass and are interchangeable with each piece of jewelry. Our inventory includes Anju jewelry in copper and silver, Janelle bracelets, as seen at Parkleigh, and new to the shop Jane Marie children's collection.

Our "Jerome Baby Collection" of stuffed animals, coats, tummy blankets, knit hats, booties, socks, banks, picture frames, milestone items, plates, utensils and accessories, and children's toys, lunch boxes, cups, plates, and utensil sets at an affordable price.

The Guild sponsors an annual Health Care Professional Scholarship to qualified UMMC employees, who pursue their educational careers. The Guild sponsors the Jerome Center Annual Employee Recognition Day to thank employees for their efforts serving the community. Initiatives providing a comfort bag to patients of the Oncology Center, and children patients of the Jerome Center Urgent Care are comforted with stuffed animals.

The St. Jerome Guild Inc. has fulfilled pledges of $80,000 to the UMMC facilities expansions and other major initiatives. The Guild supports the UMMC/Rochester Regional Health Care Foundation projects as a major corporate sponsor for the annual spring Gala. Guild members donate thousands of volunteer hours at the Gift Shop and at many UMMC fundraising events.

Gift Shop business hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. - noon and managed and operated by Guild volunteers. At the annual Membership Tea or throughout the year, new members are welcomed. Members attend regular monthly meetings and guest speakers. The Guild sponsors a daily lottery and anyone can participate.