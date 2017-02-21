Online News. Community Views.

February 21, 2017 - 6:23pm

St. Joseph Day Table to be held March 19 at Ascension Parish in Batavia

posted by Billie Owens in news, Announcements, Ascension Parish, St. Joseph's Table.

Ascension Parish in Batavia will host its annual Saint Joseph Day Table beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 19.

This year the event is open to the general public and the funds raised will be used for the ministry and outreach done by Ascension Parish on behalf of the community. According to its pastor, Fr. David R. Glassmire, the parish seeks to "give back to the community for the goodness the Lord has shown to us by caring for the poor in our midst."

The traditional Italian feast will be held in the parish's Slomba Hall, 15 Sumner St. Bing’s Catering of Amherst is in charge of the food. A seven-course meal will be served family style to include: antipasti, bread, fish, greens and beans, smelt, pasta con sarde, along with a cash bar and wine available for your table. A children's menu will include mac and cheese, pizza and finger foods.

Music and Entertainment by Steve Balestreri. 

COST: $25 per adult, $12.50 per child.

Seating is limited!

HOW TO OBTAIN TICKETS: Call the Parish Office at 585-343-1796 to reserve your table; families and businesses welcome.

You may also Pre-pay and buy your tickets online at: www.ascensionrcc.weshareonline.com. Please note: There is a service fee for this option!

Tickets are pre-sale only. There will be NO SALES the day of the event or AT THE DOOR! Cash or Check ONLY. Make Checks Payable to: Ascension Parish.

