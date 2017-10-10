October 10, 2017 - 6:21pm
Stafford Historical Society's annual Fall Harvest Auction is Oct. 25, donations of produce and usable items wanted
posted by Billie Owens in Stafford, news, Announcements.
Fall is here and so is the annual Fall Harvest Auction of the Stafford Historical Society.
The event will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25th, in the courtroom of the Stafford Town Hall, located at 8903 Route 237.
Donations of produce and usable items will be gratefully accepted. Call Sue at 344-0834 to make arrangements.
