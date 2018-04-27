Online News. Community Views.

April 27, 2018 - 3:41pm

Stroh Road bridge replacement project in Alexander to begin May 7 and last about six months

posted by Billie Owens in construction, Stroh Road, bridge replacement, alexander, news.

From County Highway Superintendent Timothy J. Hens:

The County has hired LC Whitford from Wellsville to replace the Stroh Road bridge over the Tonawanda Creek in the Town of Alexander.

The contractor plans on closing the bridge to traffic starting at approximately 7 a.m. on Monday, May 7th. The bridge will be closed for approximately six months while it is replaced.

There will be no detour posted during construction. Maplewood Road will remain open during construction.

