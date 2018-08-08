Summer Serenade with GSO is Aug. 19 at Mercy Grove in Le Roy, benefits United Way's Backpack Program and GSO

United Way's third annual Summer Serenade featuring the Genesee Symphony Orchestra will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 19, at Mercy Grove.

The venue is at 7758 E. Main Road (Route 5) in Le Roy.

Tickets are $75 per person.

There will be hors d’oeuvres, grazing stations, beer, wine, soda and a cash bar is available.

The GSO Serenade portion of the event will be from 4:45 to 5:30 p.m.

Proceeds benefit the United Way Backpack Program and the GSO.

Theresa DeMars, an account manager with Lawley Insurance, chairs the event for United Way.

As in the previous two Summer Serenades, garden-party attire is appropriate.

Donald Woodward built the mansion at Mercy Grove in 1927. Currently, the facility and its beautiful grounds are available for special events, conferences and weddings.

Summer Serenade tickets are available at Le Roy Country Club, Roxy's Music Store, United Way or from GSO board members and online here.