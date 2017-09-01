Teenage Nigerian soccer player pleads guilty to sexual misconduct in case involving 13-year-old girl

A 19-year-old Nigerian college soccer player was sentenced to time served today after agreeing to a plea bargain on a sex charge.

Hamma S. Yusuf Jr. has been incarcerated for 11 months (nine in Genesee County; two in North Dakota for reasons not explained). In Genesee County Court this morning, he pled guilty to a Class A misdemeanor -- sexual misconduct, on an "Alvord basis," meaning without a factual admission of guilt. The maximum sentence he could serve on that misdemeanor is one year.

He was originally charged with first-degree rape in a case involving a 13-year-old girl when he was 18. He was also granted "youthful offender" status today, which means in due time his crime can be expunged from his record, provided he does not commit another one.

But Yusuf is not home free. Although he was released today from Genesee County's custody, an immigration detainer was filed by the U.S. Immigration Service. Therefore, he is now in their custody and his temporary visa status will be reviewed and possibly revoked.

Judge Joseph Zambito clearly and articulately explained the proceedings to Yusuf and was careful that the client of defense attorney Michael D'Amico understood them and the impact the guilty plea may have on his immigration status.

D'Amico described the athletic teenager as articulate, thoughtful and a good soccer player who realizes "he got himself in a tough spot." When asked, the soft-spoken African said he completed two years of college and could write and speak English fluently.

Nothing was said about regrets.

Zambito agreed to issue the requested order of protection for the victim and fined Yusef $175 plus a $25 mandated surcharge.

Then the orange-jumpsuited, handcuffed teen was led away to be processed and transferred to the custody of immigration authorities.