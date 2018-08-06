Three arrested, eight get intent-to-consume alcohol citations at Aug. 4 Dierks Bentley concert at Darien Lake

Three people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff's Department during the Aug. 4 Dierks Bentley concert at Darien Lake Performing Art Center. In addition, eight people under age 21 were cited for possession of alcohol with intent to consume.

All 11 cases are were issued appearance tickets for Aug. 16 in Darien Town Court.

Arrests:

Steven J. Bopp , 30, of Evergreen Street, Spencerport, for trespassing and obstructing governmental administration for allegedly running into a restricted area and then fighting with law enforcement while being place under arrest;

Michael R. Wnek , 25, Continental Avenue, Holland, for trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return;

Joshua D. Amsdill, 29, of South Lyndonville Road, Lyndonville, for criminal trespass in the third degree after allegedly reentering the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Possession of alcohol with intent to consume (punishable by a fine and/or no more than 30 hours of community service):

Jackson W. Egan, 20, of Hurlburt Road, Forestville;

Emily J. Gizowski, 19, of Laona Road, Forestville;

Bret M. Weaver, 19, of Route 39, Forestville;

Craig D. Heitzenrater, 19, of Hartland Road, Barker;

Alyssa A. Babinger, 19, of Sagebrush Lane, Lancaster;

Tara L. Balsavage, 18, of Michaels Walk, Lancaster;

Cara R. Marrano, 19, of Stone Hedge Drive, Lancaster;

Amanda E. Fiegl, 20, of Goodrich Road, Clarence.