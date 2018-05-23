Town of Bethany Republican Committee seeks candidates to endorse for Highway Superintendent
Press release:
Town of Bethany Republican Committee seeks Highway Superintendent candidates for consideration of endorsement on the Election Ballot this Fall.
The committee will hold its Endorsement Meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 5, at Bethany Town Hall, located at 10510 Bethany Center Road, East Bethany.
Interested candidates please contact Thomas J. Douglas, chairman, via email: [email protected] or call 585-356-0824 on or before Tuesday, June 5th.
Recent comments