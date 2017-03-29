Town of Oakfield celebrates 175th Anniversary with Open House on April 11

You are welcome to celebrate the 175th Anniversary of the Town of Oakfield from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, at the Community & Government Center, located at 3219 Drake Street Road in Oakfield.

The Town Board will be re-enacting the first board meeting of 1842, followed by its regular board meeting at 6:30.

RSVP, regrets only, at 948-5835, ext. 101.