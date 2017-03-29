Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

March 29, 2017 - 3:27pm

Town of Oakfield celebrates 175th Anniversary with Open House on April 11

posted by Billie Owens in Oakfield, news, Announcements.

You are welcome to celebrate the 175th Anniversary of the Town of Oakfield from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, at the Community & Government Center, located at 3219 Drake Street Road in Oakfield.

The Town Board will be re-enacting the first board meeting of 1842, followed by its regular board meeting at 6:30.

RSVP, regrets only, at 948-5835, ext. 101.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

March 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button