March 29, 2017 - 3:27pm
Town of Oakfield celebrates 175th Anniversary with Open House on April 11
posted by Billie Owens in Oakfield, news, Announcements.
You are welcome to celebrate the 175th Anniversary of the Town of Oakfield from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, at the Community & Government Center, located at 3219 Drake Street Road in Oakfield.
The Town Board will be re-enacting the first board meeting of 1842, followed by its regular board meeting at 6:30.
RSVP, regrets only, at 948-5835, ext. 101.
