March 25, 2017 - 5:25am

Tractor-trailer rollover accident reported in Darien

posted by Billie Owens in accident, Darien, news.

A tractor-trailer rollover accident is reported at 2061 Broadway Road, Darien. The big rig also struck an unoccupied parked car.

"We'll need the rescue, then an ambulance. The patient's going to be able to get himself out; he's just looking for some paperwork right now," says a first responder at the scene.

Darien Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding.

The location is between Attica and Smithley roads. "Unknown if fluids are leaking," says the dispatcher. 

Law enforcement is on scene. "A pole is hit, but it doesn't appear to be damaged," says a first responder. National Grid will be called.

UPDATE 5:27 a.m.: A heavy wrecker will be called for the trailer, which is on its side against a utility pole, and another tow for the front cab.

UPDATE 6:01 a.m.: The trucker claims he swerved to avoid a moose. The tractor-trailer then slid along a guard rail and landed in the front yard of a residence, crushing the front end of a parked Jeep. A woman who was sitting in her living room at the time said it sounded like a truck dragging a car down the road, then went boom. The big rig wound up only a few feet away from where she was sitting. It was carrying a light load -- shoes.

March 25, 2017 - 7:19am
Dave Marien
Got to watch
out for those Darien moose!

March 25, 2017 - 8:10am
Dave Meyer
"The trucker claims he swerved to avoid a moose"?????
Has there EVER been a moose sighted in this area?

I find that a little hard to believe.

March 25, 2017 - 8:50am
Scott Birkby
A moose? Must be a Canadian driver, eh?

