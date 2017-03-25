Tractor-trailer rollover accident reported in Darien

A tractor-trailer rollover accident is reported at 2061 Broadway Road, Darien. The big rig also struck an unoccupied parked car.

"We'll need the rescue, then an ambulance. The patient's going to be able to get himself out; he's just looking for some paperwork right now," says a first responder at the scene.

Darien Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding.

The location is between Attica and Smithley roads. "Unknown if fluids are leaking," says the dispatcher.

Law enforcement is on scene. "A pole is hit, but it doesn't appear to be damaged," says a first responder. National Grid will be called.

UPDATE 5:27 a.m.: A heavy wrecker will be called for the trailer, which is on its side against a utility pole, and another tow for the front cab.

UPDATE 6:01 a.m.: The trucker claims he swerved to avoid a moose. The tractor-trailer then slid along a guard rail and landed in the front yard of a residence, crushing the front end of a parked Jeep. A woman who was sitting in her living room at the time said it sounded like a truck dragging a car down the road, then went boom. The big rig wound up only a few feet away from where she was sitting. It was carrying a light load -- shoes.