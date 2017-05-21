Online News. Community Views.

May 21, 2017 - 3:20pm

Traffic light on West Main Street at Tops exit reportedly not working correctly

posted by Billie Owens in batavia, news.

"A lady says she waited at the red light for half an hour," says a dispatcher about the complaint of a caller regarding the traffic signal at the exit of the Tops Market parking lot on West Main Street, Batavia.

"There's definately a problem with the light," says an officer.

Law enforcement is aware of the issue and the state Department of Transportation has been notified.

"Can it wait until tomorrow?" someone asks about the need to fix it.

"We have to wait on the DOT," is the response.

