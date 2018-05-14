Tuesday is Fine Arts Night at Jackson Primary School, open to the public -- food trucks there 4-8 p.m.

This Tuesday, May 15th, is Fine Arts Night at Jackson Primary from 5 to 7 p.m. for Jackson Primary families as well as the community! Come see the childrens' artwork, listen to some singing, and enjoy refreshments.

Don't feel like cooking? Local food trucks, including Center Street Smokehouse, Red Osier and Froyo that will be parked behind Jackson Primary from 4-8 p.m. Jackson Primary will receive a portion of all purchases. It is sure to be a fun night!

The school is located at 411 S. Jackson St. in the City of Batavia.

While you are out and about, don't forget to vote for the 2018-2019 BCSD Budget and also for three Board of Education positions.

Voting will take place on Tuesday, May 15, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Batavia High School, 260 State St., for residents living south of Route 5 (aka Main Street); and at the Robert Morris building, 80 Union St., for residents living north of Route 5.