Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

March 25, 2017 - 6:28pm

Two-car accident with injuries reported on Oak Street

posted by Billie Owens in batavia, news, accidents.

A two-car accident with injuries is reported at 142 Oak St. One of the vehicles struck a house. City fire and Mercy medics are responding. A first responder on scene says an older male has a severe head laceration.

UPDATE 6:38 p.m.: A middle-aged male was driving a Chevy Trailblazer southbound on Oak Street and crossed the center line; he may have fallen asleep. The driver of a white sedan northbound on Oak Street was unable to avoid the collision and the sedan was struck; there was air-bag deployment. The Trailblazer narrowly missed a tree in the front yard where it ended up crashing into the concrete porch of a house; the house appears undamaged. The driver of the Trailblazer has a cut above his eye but is conscious and alert and being transported to a hospital. The driver of the white sedan declined medical attention.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

March 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button