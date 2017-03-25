Two-car accident with injuries reported on Oak Street

A two-car accident with injuries is reported at 142 Oak St. One of the vehicles struck a house. City fire and Mercy medics are responding. A first responder on scene says an older male has a severe head laceration.

UPDATE 6:38 p.m.: A middle-aged male was driving a Chevy Trailblazer southbound on Oak Street and crossed the center line; he may have fallen asleep. The driver of a white sedan northbound on Oak Street was unable to avoid the collision and the sedan was struck; there was air-bag deployment. The Trailblazer narrowly missed a tree in the front yard where it ended up crashing into the concrete porch of a house; the house appears undamaged. The driver of the Trailblazer has a cut above his eye but is conscious and alert and being transported to a hospital. The driver of the white sedan declined medical attention.