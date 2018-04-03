Two churches present 'An Old-Time Radio Dinner Theater' on April 14

Press release:

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Le Roy, and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Stafford, present “An Old-Time Radio Dinner Theater” at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 14.

It will take place in St. Paul’s Social Hall, located at 6188 Main St. in Stafford. Dinner is catered by the D&R Depot and features homemade pies for dessert.

Entertainment will include two old-time radio shows with an introduction and brief history behind these popular productions of the 1920-1950s.

Tickets are $35 each and are pre-sale only. Call St. Mark’s at 585-768-7200 for tickets or see members of either church.