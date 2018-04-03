Online News. Community Views.

April 3, 2018 - 4:59pm

Two churches present 'An Old-Time Radio Dinner Theater' on April 14

posted by Billie Owens in Stafford, Le Roy, news, Announcements, radio dinner theater.
Press release:
 
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Le Roy, and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Stafford, present “An Old-Time Radio Dinner Theater” at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 14.
 
It will take place in St. Paul’s Social Hall, located at 6188 Main St. in Stafford. Dinner is catered by the D&R Depot and features homemade pies for dessert.
 
Entertainment will include two old-time radio shows with an introduction and brief history behind these popular productions of the 1920-1950s.
 
Tickets are $35 each and are pre-sale only. Call St. Mark’s at 585-768-7200 for tickets or see members of either church.

