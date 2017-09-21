Online News. Community Views.

September 21, 2017 - 7:46am

Two trucks collide at Lewiston and Meadville roads, Alabama, minor injuries

posted by Billie Owens in Alabama, accidents, news.

A motor-vehicle accident with minor injuries is reported at Meadville and Lewiston Roads. Occupants are out and walking around. Two trucks are involved. One has liquid foam insulation cargo and it's "off in a ditch" and is leaking; the other is a refrigerated unit carrying ice cream, unknown if leaking fluids, and it's upside down.

The roadway is completely blocked. Fire police from Shelby are called to the scene at Salt Works Road for traffic control. Alabama Fire Department is on scene and Mercy medics are responding. 

