UPDATED: Batavia man faces weapons charges after allegedly bringing loaded handgun in carry-on at Buffalo airport

An unnamed man from Batavia faces weapons charges for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport on Friday.

According to a report Sunday by TV channel WGRZ, Transportation Security Administration officials say a TSA officer spotted the loaded .380-caliber handgun in the man's carry-on bag via the security checkpoint X-ray machine. The gun was reportedly loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber.

Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) police responded to the checkpoint and confiscated the weapon.

Police and TSA officials did not release his name.

UPDATE Aug. 8: From our news partner WBTA -- Herbert Schroeder, 63, of Batavia, is facing charges after a gun was found in his carry-on luggage at the Buffalo airport. TSA officials say they detected the loaded .38-caliber handgun when he was trying to pass through security on Friday.