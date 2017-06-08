Online News. Community Views.

June 8, 2017 - 6:26pm

UPDATED: Lost dog with short, brindle-colored coat found on Pearl Street Road

posted by Billie Owens in news, Lost Dog, pets, batavia.

This afternoon, a reader named Tracy Gaus submitted this photo of a lost dog and sent us this email:

"This very friendly dog was found wandering around our back yard (at) 3701 Pearl Street Road, Batavia. The dog does have a choke collar with a rabies tag. But no other ID. Can anyone help us find his home? I can be reached at (585) 409-0826."

UPDATE Friday, June 9, 2:37 p.m.: We are happy to report that shortly before 9 a.m. this morning, Tracy Gaus emailed us and told us the dog has been reunited with its family.

