Village of Bergen holds 28th annual festival in the park on Saturday

The Village of Bergen will be holding its 28th annual Bergen Park Festival on Saturday, June 10th, at Bergen Park. It's located at 15 Church St.

Car show, vendors, and family fun starts -- 11 a.m.

Parade down Lake Avenue -- noon

Bergen’s Got Talent -- 3 p.m.

Chicken Barbecue -- 4 p.m.

Live Music -- 4 to 10 p.m.

Fireworks at 10 p.m.