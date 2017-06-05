June 5, 2017 - 2:14pm
Village of Bergen holds 28th annual festival in the park on Saturday
posted by Billie Owens in bergen, news, Announcements.
The Village of Bergen will be holding its 28th annual Bergen Park Festival on Saturday, June 10th, at Bergen Park. It's located at 15 Church St.
- Car show, vendors, and family fun starts -- 11 a.m.
- Parade down Lake Avenue -- noon
- Bergen’s Got Talent -- 3 p.m.
- Chicken Barbecue -- 4 p.m.
- Live Music -- 4 to 10 p.m.
- Fireworks at 10 p.m.
Recent comments