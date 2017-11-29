Volunteers for Animals will benefit from Photos with Santa at PETCO

Volunteers for Animals will benefit from your participation in Photos with Santa at PETCO in Batavia.

The nonprofit organization that helps homeless animals at the Genesee County Animal Shelter will get 100-percent of the proceeds from the event, which will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 and 16.

PETCO is located in Town Plaza at Batavia on Veterans Memorial Drive.

This is a "fully digital experience" and your photo will be emailed to you and ready to share within minutes.

Cost is $9.95 -- a donation that will help local pets find homes this holiday season.

Join the Volunteers for Animals and Santa this Saturday or on Dec. 16 at PETCO and help our furry friends.