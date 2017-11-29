Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

November 29, 2017 - 4:36pm

Volunteers for Animals will benefit from Photos with Santa at PETCO

posted by Billie Owens in animal rescue, pets, volunteers for animals, genes county animal shelter, news, Announcements.

Volunteers for Animals will benefit from your participation in Photos with Santa at PETCO in Batavia.

The nonprofit organization that helps homeless animals at the Genesee County Animal Shelter will get 100-percent of the proceeds from the event, which will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 and 16.

PETCO is located in Town Plaza at Batavia on Veterans Memorial Drive.

This is a "fully digital experience" and your photo will be emailed to you and ready to share within minutes.

Cost is $9.95 -- a donation that will help local pets find homes this holiday season.

Join the Volunteers for Animals and Santa this Saturday or on Dec. 16 at PETCO and help our furry friends.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

November 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button