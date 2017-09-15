Online News. Community Views.

September 15, 2017 - 8:35pm

Westbound Thruway accident blocking both lanes of traffic

posted by Billie Owens in accidents, news, pembroke.

A motor-vehicle accident with unknown injuries is reported on the westbound Thruway in the area of mile marker 403. Both lanes of traffic are reportedly blocked. Pembroke and Indian Falls fire departments are responding along with Mercy medics.

UPDATE 8:54 p.m.: One patient is a sign-off; a second ambulance is called to the scene.

UPDATE 9:03 p.m.: Pembroke assignment is back in service. A Mercy rig is asked to stand by in case needed by EMS.

