Window frame falls at Creekside Inn, Le Roy, slightly injuring two employees

The frame of a window fell onto two employees at the Creekside Inn on Main Street in Le Roy, causing minor injuries. Le Roy fire and ambulance are responding. Le Roy police are on scene.

UPDATE 4:18 p.m.: The patients are conscious and alert.

UPDATE 4:38 p.m.: There was no glass involved. It was just a frame. The impact caused minor injuries. First responders have cleared the scene. The business is open.