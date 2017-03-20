Woodward library, Wolcott School evacuated after fire alarm sounds

A fire alarm sounded at Woodward Memorial Library in Le Roy. No signs of smoke or fire. The library, located at 7 Wolcott St. was evacuated as well as Wolcott School. Le Roy and Pavilion firefighters are on scene. The alarm was tripped by an electrician working at the library. Pavilion is going back in service. The schoolchildren are being allowed to return to school. Le Roy will remain on scene a few more minutes.