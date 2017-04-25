Working barn fire reported on Oak Orchard Road, Batavia

A working barn fire is reported at 7736 Oak Orchard Road, Batavia. Town of Batavia Fire Department is responding, along with mutual aid from Oakfield, Stafford, East Pembroke and the Alexander Fast Team. Mercy medics are also called. This has gone to a second alarm.

UPDATE 2:49 p.m.: The bulk of the fire is knocked down. Flames are no longer visible, but the area is quite smoky and firefighters are still at work. The fire burned through the roof and it destroyed nearby auxiliary structures.