Year's first Garden Talk is Feb. 7: Photo tour of Hillwood Estates in nation's capitol

Join the Genesee County Master Gardeners for our first Garden Talk of the year, “A Photo Garden Tour of Hillwood Estates,” from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Get rid of the winter blues with a look at Hillwood’s spectacular gardens which contain a diverse and fascinating array of plants. Nestled in the hills of northwest Washington, D.C., we will explore the beauty and tranquility of the formal gardens that were the vision Marjorie Post.

Bring your lunch to the CCE office (420 E. Main St., Batavia) and join us during the “lunch hour.” This series is free and open to the public. Registration is not required.

Other topics planned for the year include “Night Blooming Plants” on March 7, “Dahlias 101” on April 4, learn how to make a copper wire hummingbird feeder on May 2 and scouting for pests in the garden on June 6.

Future topics and other Master Gardener events will be posted on the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County website at http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/ and also on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CCEofGenesee.