March 19, 2018 - 3:12pm

Zonta Club at BHS will sponsor 5K run/walk April 29 to help educate girls in Madagascar

posted by Billie Owens in Z Club, BHS, Madagascar, sports, news.

From the Zonta Club at Batavia High School:

Let Us Learn Madagascar 5K Run/Walk, sponsored by Batavia High School’s Zonta Club, will be held on Sunday, April 29.

Z-Club members are excited to invite you to participate in this charity run/walk that benefits educating girls in Madagascar.

Registration at 1 p.m., race begins at 2. The race starts and ends on Denio Street, near the Muckdogs' baseball field.

Race Entry: $15 for individuals (prior to April 29); $20 race day registration; $50 for a team registration of five runners/walkers. *Teams need to combine and submit registration forms.

If you have any questions feel free to contact:

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved.
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher

