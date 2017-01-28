Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

January 28, 2017 - 9:30am

Elba Girls Defeat Pembroke 51-36

posted by Destin Danser in basketball, pembroke, elba, high school sports, sports.

Despite the 15 point differential in the final score, this game was a nail biter through the first 3 quarters. Pembroke lead by 2 at half time; however, Elba's defense came up big, holding the Dragons to just 11 points in the second half.

Leading scorers for Elba were Emily Reynolds with 21 points and 15 rebounds, and Madison Howard with 9 points.

Elba has now won 14 games in a row.

Photos by Destin Danser. Click Here to view more and purchase prints.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

January 2017

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button