January 29, 2017 - 12:38pm

Genesee Region Swimming Championship Results

posted by Destin Danser in swimming, sports.

Eight teams from the Genesee Region Leage met at Gates-Chili High School on Saturday for their regional championship meet. Results are listed below:

Boys:

  1. Harley Allendale Columbia
  2. Pembroke
  3. Attica
  4. Oakfield-Alabama-Elba
  5. Alexander
  6. Byron-Bergen-Leroy
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Wheatland Chili

Girls:

  1. Harley Allendale Columbia
  2. Pembroke
  3. Alexander
  4. Attica
  5. Byron-Bergen-Leroy
  6. Notre Dame
  7. Oakfield-Alabama-Elba
  8. Wheatland Chili

Photos by Destin Danser. Click here to view more or purchase prints.

 

