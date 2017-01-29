January 29, 2017 - 12:38pm
Genesee Region Swimming Championship Results
Eight teams from the Genesee Region Leage met at Gates-Chili High School on Saturday for their regional championship meet. Results are listed below:
Boys:
- Harley Allendale Columbia
- Pembroke
- Attica
- Oakfield-Alabama-Elba
- Alexander
- Byron-Bergen-Leroy
- Notre Dame
- Wheatland Chili
Girls:
- Harley Allendale Columbia
- Pembroke
- Alexander
- Attica
- Byron-Bergen-Leroy
- Notre Dame
- Oakfield-Alabama-Elba
- Wheatland Chili
Photos by Destin Danser. Click here to view more or purchase prints.
