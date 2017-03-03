March 3, 2017 - 9:49am
Pembroke Tops Alexander 54-37
posted by Destin Danser in pembroke, alexander, high school sports.
Pembroke's varsity boys defeated Alexander 54-37
Photos by Destin Danser.
