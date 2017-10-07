Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
Android version
not yet available

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

October 7, 2017 - 3:11am

Pembroke victorious over Attica at homecoming

posted by Destin Danser in pembroke, Attica, High School Football.

danser_batavian-4.jpg

The Pembroke Dragons hosted The Attica Blue Devils Friday night for their annual homecoming game. The Dragons capitalized on multiple turnovers by the Blue Devils, helping them to secure a convincing 35-20 victory. 

Zach von Kramer rushed 42 times for 322 yards and three touchdowns. Reid Miano was 3-9 for 58 yards and a TD. Jacob Miller had a 23-yard TD reception.

Photos by Destin Danser Photography. To view complete gallery or purchase prints, click here. 

danser_batavian-1.jpg

danser_batavian-3.jpg

danser_batavian-2.jpg

danser_batavian-5.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

October 2017

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button