Pembroke victorious over Attica at homecoming
The Pembroke Dragons hosted The Attica Blue Devils Friday night for their annual homecoming game. The Dragons capitalized on multiple turnovers by the Blue Devils, helping them to secure a convincing 35-20 victory.
Zach von Kramer rushed 42 times for 322 yards and three touchdowns. Reid Miano was 3-9 for 58 yards and a TD. Jacob Miller had a 23-yard TD reception.
Photos by Destin Danser Photography. To view complete gallery or purchase prints, click here.
