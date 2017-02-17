February 17, 2017 - 2:45pm
Sectional Swimming Action
Last night 15 teams from section V, Class C gathered at the Victor high school for sectional finals. Byron-Bergen-Leroy represented Genesee County, placing 13th overall.
Combined Team Rankings:
- Avon
- Marcus Whitman
- Dansville
- Wayland-Cohocton
- Bath-Haverling
- Addison
- Attica
- Gananda
- Midlakes
- Letchworth-Perry
- Cuba-Rushford
- North Rose-Wolcott-Red Creek
- Byron-Bergen-Leroy
- Williamson-Sodus
- Warsaw
The Section V swimming sectionals wrap up tonight in Bath-Haverling with the section D finals, where Genesee County will be represented by Pembroke and Alexander.
