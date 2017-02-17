Online News. Community Views.

February 17, 2017 - 2:45pm

Sectional Swimming Action

posted by Destin Danser in byron-bergen, Le Roy, swimming, sports.

Last night 15 teams from section V, Class C gathered at the Victor high school for sectional finals. Byron-Bergen-Leroy represented Genesee County, placing 13th overall. 

Combined Team Rankings:

  1. Avon
  2. Marcus Whitman
  3. Dansville
  4. Wayland-Cohocton
  5. Bath-Haverling
  6. Addison
  7. Attica
  8. Gananda
  9. Midlakes
  10. Letchworth-Perry
  11. Cuba-Rushford
  12. North Rose-Wolcott-Red Creek
  13. Byron-Bergen-Leroy
  14. Williamson-Sodus
  15. Warsaw

The Section V swimming sectionals wrap up tonight in Bath-Haverling with the section D finals, where Genesee County will be represented by Pembroke and Alexander. 

Photos by Destin Danser Photography. Click Here to view more or purchase prints. 

