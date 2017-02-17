Sectional Swimming Action

Last night 15 teams from section V, Class C gathered at the Victor high school for sectional finals. Byron-Bergen-Leroy represented Genesee County, placing 13th overall.



Combined Team Rankings:

Avon Marcus Whitman Dansville Wayland-Cohocton Bath-Haverling Addison Attica Gananda Midlakes Letchworth-Perry Cuba-Rushford North Rose-Wolcott-Red Creek Byron-Bergen-Leroy Williamson-Sodus Warsaw

The Section V swimming sectionals wrap up tonight in Bath-Haverling with the section D finals, where Genesee County will be represented by Pembroke and Alexander.

