July 24, 2017 - 2:53pm

A portion of Richmond Avenue to be closed tomorrow for a water main repair

posted by Howard B. Owens in infrastructure, batavia, Richmond Avenue, news.

Press release:

Richmond Avenue will be closed to traffic at approximately 8am on Tuesday July 25th, between Bogue Avenue and Redfield Parkway, while a water main is repaired in that area.

Residents may experience discolored water or low water pressure in the immediate area until repairs are completed. Residents should ensure that water clarity has returned to normal before using laundry facilities.

