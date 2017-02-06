Online News. Community Views.

February 6, 2017 - 8:58am

A settlement appears in the works for mall lawsuit

posted by Howard B. Owens in city centre, City Centre Mall Association, batavia, news.

A lawsuit over the state of the dilapidated City Centre mall that began in 2008 may be nearing a settlement according to a source who provided information to WBTA.

The document is a notice for members of the City Centre Merchants Association to hold a special meeting tomorrow to discuss a possible settlement with the City of Batavia.

A vote on the possible settlement would reportedly come at a meeting on another date.

City Councilmembers have told reporters that there has been discussion behind closed doors about a possible resolution.

Via our news partner, WBTA

