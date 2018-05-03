May 3, 2018 - 10:35am
Accident at Bank and Main, Batavia
An accident is reported at Bank and Main streets, Batavia.
No injuries reported. Traffic is blocked.
City fire and Mercy EMS on scene.
UPDATE 10:40 a.m.: City Fire back in service.
