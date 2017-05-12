Accident on Route 63 in the S-curve near Fargo Road

An accident with entrapment and possibly serious injuries is reported on Route 63, in the S-curve south of Fargo Road, Bethany.

Bethany fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

Checking on the availability of Mercy Flight.

UPDATE(S) (By Billie) 11:31 a.m.: CPR is in progress. An engine out of Stafford is called. One Mercy Flight helicopter out of Buffalo is en route and another helicopter in Buffalo is put on ground standby. A Sheriff's deputy is on scene.

UPDATE 11:34 a.m.: State troopers are on scene. Bethany's ambulance is requested. Northbound traffic at Texaco Town is closed; southbound traffic will also be shut down. Extrications of victims are completed. Police patrol at Cedar Street and Route 63 will be set up to divert tractor trailer traffic. Mercy Flight is canceled. Crash Management Team is deployed.

UPDATE 11:44 a.m.: The accident involved a pickup truck and a sedan. It appears that both driver's sides clipped each other; the front-end damage to the sedan is severe. Fire police are requested to divert tractor trailer traffic (didn't catch the location).

UPDATE 11:50 a.m.: The Bethany ambulance is taking one patient to Strong Memorial Hospital. Fire police will divert tractor trailer traffic at East Bethany-Le Roy Road and Route 63.

UPDATE 11:54 a.m.: This is a fatal accident. The coroner has a 30-minute ETA.

UPDATE 12:05 p.m.: Mercy medics also took a patient to Strong.

UPDATE 12:44 p.m.: They are going to shut down/divert traffic at Route 63 and Paul Road in East Bethany.

UPDATE 1:50 p.m.: Undersheriff Gergory Walker said three vehicles (including an unoccupied truck) and four people were involved in this accident. The person who died was the male driver of the sedan. He was in his 60s and lived in another county in New York. His female passenger sustained minor injuries and was alert and talking at the time she was transported to the hospital. The driver of the pickup and the passenger in the pickup both had minor injuries and were transported via ambulance to the hospital. Walker said the passenger car was northbound on Route 63 when, for undetermined reasons, it crossed the center line and struck the southbound pickup truck. The impact was front driver's side to front driver's side. Upon impact, the pickup truck veered over and struck an unoccupied work truck belonging to a man who was servicing a well in the area. The worker heard the crash, then turned around and "saw the end result of it." Weather was not a factor in the collision, nor were drugs and alcohol. It is unknown if any medical issues played a role, pending autopsy results. Walker said it was too early to determine if speed was a factor; there was no indication of any braking by the passenger vehicle before it collided with the truck. Asked about the 'S' curve, Walker said the roadway itself is not considered to be a factor and that "several cars go through this curve every day and most traffic can make it through with no issues," although he acknowleged there have been serious-injury accidents there. The cause of this accident "is all up in the air" at this point and the investigation is continuing.

UPDATE 2:12 p.m.: Route 63 is being reopened.