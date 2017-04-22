April 22, 2017 - 10:46am
Accident reported on Clay Street, Le Roy
An accident is reported at Clay Street and Myrtle Street, Le Roy.
A subject has a complaint of chest pain.
Le Roy fire and Le Roy ambulance dispatched.
An accident is reported at Clay Street and Myrtle Street, Le Roy.
A subject has a complaint of chest pain.
Le Roy fire and Le Roy ambulance dispatched.
Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118
Recent comments