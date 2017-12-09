Accident reported on West Main Street, Batavia

A motor vehicle accident, believed to be with injuries, is reported on West Main Street Road, in front of Taco Bell.

City Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 6:09 p.m.: Police believe the Nissan, which was eastbound, started a left-hand turn into the Tops parking lot and then the driver changed his or her mind but failed to negotiate fully back into its own lane of traffic. The Nissan struck a car, front left fender to front left fender, that was stopped to make a left-hand turn into the shopping center on the south side of West Main. The Nissan then careened into a third vehicle. Two people were transported to UMMC for evaluation.