Accident with entrapment reported in Corfu on Route 77

A head-on collision with entrapment is reported in Corfu on Alleghany Road in front of the Dollar General store.

Three ambulances requested.

Corfu Fire, Mercy EMS dispatched.

Law enforcement is on scene.

UPDATE 10 p.m.: Four injuries. An officer on scene says, "it doesn't look like anybody is super serious." Darien Ambulance responding.

UPDATE 10:01 p.m.: Pembroke Fire requested to shut down traffic at Route 5 and Route 77.

UPDATE 10:18 p.m.: Mercy Flight #5 out of Batavia has been dispatched to the scene.

UPDATE 10:31 p.m.: Patient extricated.

UPDATE 10:58 p.m.: Route 77 reopened.