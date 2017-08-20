Online News. Community Views.

August 20, 2017 - 11:25pm

Accident with injuries reported on 490

posted by Howard B. Owens in bergen, Le Roy, news.

An accident with injuries is reported in the eastbound lane of the Route 490 at mile marker 1.

Le Roy fire and Bergen fire dispatched.

Dispatchers have received only one call on the accident.

UPDATE 11:30 p.m.: Minor injuries, if any.

UPDATE 11:31 p.m.: The vehicle is about 50 feet in the swamp.

UPDATE 11:41 p.m.: Tow company will check on the vehicle. If they can't extract it tonight, they'll come back in the daylight to remove it.

