March 28, 2017 - 9:51am

Accident with injuries reported on East Main Street, Batavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, batavia.

gcasaaccidentmarch282017.jpg

An accident with injuries is reported in the area of 430 East Main St., Batavia.

A person is reportedly in and out of consciousness.

Fluids have spilled.

City Fire and Mercy EMS responding.

UPDATE 10:20 a.m.: Four vehicles involved.  An eastbound SUV drifted out of it's lane of travel toward the south sidewalk, side-swiped a parked car, clipping its left rearview mirror, then plowed into the back of a parked SUV, pushing that vehicle into a parked sedan ahead of it.  The driver may have suffered a medical issue.  He was transported to UMMC.

gcasaaccidentmarch282017-2.jpg

gcasaaccidentmarch282017-3.jpg

gcasaaccidentmarch282017-4.jpg

gcasaaccidentmarch282017-5.jpg

