August 8, 2018 - 3:34pm

Accident with injuries reported on Lake Street Road, Le Roy

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, Le Roy.

An accident with injuries is reported at 8692 Lake Street Road, Le Roy.

Le Roy Fire and Le Roy Ambulance responding.

