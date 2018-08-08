August 8, 2018 - 3:34pm
Accident with injuries reported on Lake Street Road, Le Roy
An accident with injuries is reported at 8692 Lake Street Road, Le Roy.
Le Roy Fire and Le Roy Ambulance responding.
