October 9, 2017 - 3:40pm

Accident with unknown injuries and Bergen

posted by Howard B. Owens in bergen, accident, news.

A motor vehicle accident with unknown injuries is reported at 7762 Clinton Street Road, Bergen. 

Bergen Fire and ambulance dispatched. 

