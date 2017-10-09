October 9, 2017 - 3:40pm
Accident with unknown injuries and Bergen
A motor vehicle accident with unknown injuries is reported at 7762 Clinton Street Road, Bergen.
Bergen Fire and ambulance dispatched.
