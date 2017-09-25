September 25, 2017 - 3:43pm
Accident with unknown injuries reported at Alleghany and Lockport
An accident with unknown injuries is reported at Alleghany Road and Lockport Road.
A pole may be down.
Oakfield Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.
