January 10, 2017 - 3:07pm

Additional charges for suspects in battery theft cases

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, Alabama, elba, pembroke, alexander, Oakfield, byron, news.

Investigators continue to work leads in the case of a series of battery lefts from trucks and farm equipment in Genesee County and as a result previously arrested suspects face new charges.

Bart Towne, 48, of Alleghany Road, Alabama, is charged with grand larceny 4th. He was first arrested Sept. 27 and has been charged in the jurisdiction of Byron, Oakfield, Alabama, Elba, Pembroke, and Alexander. 

He allegedly stole batteries in each of those towns.

He is being held without bail.

Amber L. Heveron, 28, of Rice Road, Albion, is charged with grand larceny 4th. She was first arrested Dec. 6. She was previously charged in Alabama, Pembroke, Oakfield, and Elba. 

She is out of jail under supervision of Genesee Justice.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are possible.

