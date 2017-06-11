Air quality alert issued for today

The Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an air quality alert for today, which is in effect until 10 p.m.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than an Air Quality Index value of 100 for the pollutant of ozone.

When pollution levels are elevated, the Department of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects. People who are especially at risk are those with pre-existing respiratory problems such as asthma and heart disease.​