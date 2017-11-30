Online News. Community Views.

November 30, 2017 - 3:33pm

Alleged drug dealer extradited from Maine to face local charges

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, news, batavia, notify.
     Sean Semprie

Sean A. Semprie Jr., 25, no permanent address, is charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, 3rd, and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd.

Semprie allegedly sold crack cocaine to an agent of the Local Drug Task Force.

He was charged under a Grand Jury indictment and extradited back to Genesee County from Augusta, Maine, where was being held on unrelated charges. 

He was jailed on $10,000 bail.

