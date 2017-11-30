Alleged drug dealer extradited from Maine to face local charges

Sean Semprie

Sean A. Semprie Jr., 25, no permanent address, is charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, 3rd, and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd.

Semprie allegedly sold crack cocaine to an agent of the Local Drug Task Force.

He was charged under a Grand Jury indictment and extradited back to Genesee County from Augusta, Maine, where was being held on unrelated charges.

He was jailed on $10,000 bail.